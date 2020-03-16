Friday, March 13
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and two alarms, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in four community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident at a school related to disorderly conduct.
10:22 a.m.: A truancy citation was issued for a student at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
10:52 a.m.: A 46-year-old Madison man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Banker Road for speeding and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to obtain a Wisconsin driver’s license.
11:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 48-year-old man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:55 a.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street signed a no consent for a theft from the store.
3:59 p.m.: An officer spoke with a couple of individuals in the first block of Lucile Street following a complaint about a disturbance and they were separated for the night.
4:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Spry Avenue and cited following a noise complaint. After he was released, a second complaint was filed, and the man was taken into custody and transported to Tellurian by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
5:23 p.m.: A woman in the 400 block of Wilcox Street was warned for nuisance property.
5:32 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 24-year-old man from the 100 block of Lucile Street was warned for a burning violation.
5:42 p.m.: A non-reportable accident occurred when a driver struck a parked vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street. No citations were issued.
5:44 p.m.: The Madison Police Department requested assistance with an incident. An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of Rogers Street and reported back to the Madison Police Department.
5:54 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary from the 700 block of Oak Street.
7:42 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraud perpetrated on a resident in the 500 block of South High Street.
7:53 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist in the 200 block of North Main Street who reportedly had been driving recklessly.
8:36 p.m.: Officers picked up a man in the 300 block of Bluff Street following a complaint that he was knocking on a door in the area. He was intoxicated and was turned over to a friend for the night.
8:57 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive signed a no consent form following a report of a fraud.
9:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a child from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:25 p.m.: An employee from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive requested help unlocking their vehicle, but called back before an officer arrived to report that they had found their keys.
9:36 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a burglary from the 700 block of Oak Street.
