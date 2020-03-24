Monday, March 23
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one 911 call and performed three crime-prevention services.
1:09 a.m.: A man called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that his vehicle had not been returned to him and he had reason to believe it was in Fort Atkinson. An officer searched for, but was unable to locate the vehicle. The man called back later to report that the vehicle had been returned.
1:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of Spry Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:19 a.m.: Officers were called to investigate the report of a death in the 500 block of Adams Street.
11:33 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
12:06 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man will be charged with obstructing an officer and child neglect following an incident in the 400 block of Roosevelt Street.
2:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of Heritage Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:57 p.m.: Someone asked that an officer check the welfare of a dog in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive. The officer spoke with the owner and the dog was fine.
3:31 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and West Hilltop Trail.
4:08 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information documented.
5:14 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Wilson Avenue and Harriette Street.
