Thursday, March 5
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in six community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled two confidential incidents related to schools.
12:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:18 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Grove Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
2:43 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a person in Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street who was playing Pokemon. He was warned about being in the park after hours and was moved along.
6:34 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:46 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a harassment complaint from a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
10:14 a.m.: A driver reported debris in the intersection of North Main and North Third streets. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works staff were cleaning it up when an officer arrived.
10:57 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a 27-year-old man from Madison and warned him for parking in a no-parking zone in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive. He was moved along.
10:59 a.m.: Information about a theft from a resident in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was documented. The resident did not wish to pursue the incident further.
11:22 a.m.: A 25-year-old Verona man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license within three months. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and failing to display front license plate. The vehicle was parked legally.
11:26 a.m.: An officer assisted an employee from Jefferson County Human Services who was trying to enter an apartment building in the 1200 block of Gerald Court. A resident answered the door after an officer arrived and no further assistance was needed.
12:01 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Madison Avenue reported a sewer backup.
12:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:12 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate any vehicles parked in violation of “no parking” signs in the 100 block of Park Street.
4:50 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1300 block of North High Street for water flowing through the ceiling of the building.
9:02 p.m.: A woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department seeking assistance with relationship issues was referred to organizations dealing with the prevention of family violence.
9:15 p.m.: Officers spoke with individuals following a call from Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room staff about reportedly suspicious individuals who had been there. The individuals were fine and there were no issues.
9:50 p.m.: A woman whose vehicle battery died at Kwik Trip while she was en route to Madison was permitted by store personnel to wait there until someone from Madison could arrive to assist her.
