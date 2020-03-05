Tuesday, March 3
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, prepared 10 truancy citations for students at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard and handled two confidential incidents, one of which occurred at a school.
8:02 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of State Highway 106 and Curtis Mill Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:53 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for traffic congestion at the intersection of Washington Street and Madison Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
9:54 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East and he was fine.
11:39 a.m.: A dog reportedly running at large near North Third and Wilcox streets returned to its home.
1:26 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue involving a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 58-year-old Jefferson woman.
2:08 p.m.: An officer was asked to remove an unwanted individual from a residence in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
2:30 p.m.: An officer was unable to identify an odor of marijuana after walking around a building in the 800 block of Grove Street.
5:44 p.m.: An officer spoke with residents in the 400 block of Mechanic Street following a complaint about noise.
6:44 p.m.: A person who requested a hotel voucher for the night from the Fort Atkinson Police Department was denied.
8:14 p.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital requested help with a family dealing with a possibly suicidal person. Officers spoke with the individuals and they all seemed fine to return home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.