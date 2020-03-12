Tuesday, March 10
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two alarms, fingerprinted one individual at their request, participated in five community policing events and handled two confidential incidents involving youths.
2:07 a.m.: Following a complaint, a woman with a hearing impairment was warned for talking too loud on a telephone in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
6:14 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the first block of South Third Street East.
8:01 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Talcott Avenue, and warned for speeding.
8:13 a.m.: A male was warned for trespassing on property in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue following a complaint.
9:10 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
9:32 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 1200 block of West Cramer Street and she was fine.
10:12 a.m.: Information from a resident in the 900 block of East Street about scam telephone calls was documented.
10:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:54 p.m.: Nuisance abatement complaint letters were prepared for three vehicles that had not been moved for months in the first block of South Water Street East.
3:31 p.m.: An officer warned a couple of youths for climbing on top of the air-conditioning unit at the Dwight Foster Public Library in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue.
3:40 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was out of control jumping on vehicles in the 200 block of South Water Street East was transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital. He was charged for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he was booked and released.
3:43 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:27 p.m.: Information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue was documented.
5:37 p.m.: A woman from the 900 block of South Main Street who reported that her vehicle had been stolen called back before an officer arrived and said that a large van had been blocking her view and her vehicle was right where it was supposed to be.
8:38 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1200 block of Industrial Drive for an automatic fire alarm.
11:13 p.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency in contacting a person from the first block of South Third Street West.
11:44 p.m.: An officer assisted another agency with a person at Fort Memorial Hospital.
