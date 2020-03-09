Sunday, March 8
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, administered two preliminary breath tests, participated in one community policing event and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:40 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street following a complaint about noise and fireworks. The resident admitted having a few people over earlier in the evening, but they left and everything was quiet.
1:04 a.m.: Someone was given a ride from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to wait for a ride because they were stranded in town.
1:36 a.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1100 block of Peterson Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being booked, he was released.
8:36 a.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street signed a no consent form for damage to the side mirrors on her vehicle.
9:02 a.m.: Officers were flagged down in the 1000 block of Monroe Street for possible damage to something, but it turned out to be that only an item was moved.
9:20 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street signed a no consent form for vandalism done to their vehicle.
9:55 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street signed a no consent form for vandalism done to their vehicle.
11:20 a.m.: The owner of a vehicle that was parked blocking a sidewalk in the 400 block of Washington Street was contacted and moved the vehicle.
11:23 a.m.: Information from a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street about harassing telephone calls was documented.
12:05 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding. She was warned for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
12:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:39 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of South Main Street.
1:48 p.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street for driving without insurance. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective exhaust and brake light.
4:33 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive reported that their vehicle had been vandalized during the night and they wished to have the information documented.
5:11 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about a child custody issue documented.
6:24 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 45-year-old woman in the 300 block of Highland Avenue who was burning wet sticks in her fire pit and creating a lot of smoke. She was attempting to extinguish the fire.
8:34 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of dogs barking in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
11:03 p.m.: An officer spoke with occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East who said they were using the facilities. They were moved along.
