Thursday, March 26
Officers followed up on seven 911 calls and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter.
3:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:22 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
8:16 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the first block of North Main Street for red-light violation, and warned for defective brake light and loud music.
8:17 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised of a sign that was struck and in need of repair at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue.
9:26 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 400 block of Oak Ridge Court about issues she was having with her daughter.
9:31 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of Converse Street and the person was fine.
10:04 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of a loud argument in the 300 block of Grant Street and found two individuals yelling at their dog.
10:26 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street spoke with an officer about a civil matter.
10:28 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person on South Street but the person no longer lived there.
1:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:52 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street about a dispute over property lines. The resident was advised to have the property surveyed to verify the lot lines.
5:42 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a boy walking a dog and kicking it in the 800 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The person yelled at the boy and the boy swore at her. An officer spoke with the boy who admitted to swatting the dog with his foot to move the dog along and away from another dog. The boy was warned to not strike dogs and the caller was warned for swearing at children.
8:31 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man’s sons in the 800 block of Dempster Street and they were fine.
9:30 p.m.: A woman from the first block of East Sherman Avenue having issues agreed to seek medical help and asked to be voluntarily committed. The staff will provide transportation to an appropriate health care facility for her.
10:26 p.m.: A 34-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Robert Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a complaint about a disturbance. The man posted bail and was released.
