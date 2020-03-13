Thursday, March 12
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in two community policing events and handled three confidential incidents.
3:56 a.m.: A 31-year-old Lancaster woman was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:02 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive and an officer assisted.
7:43 a.m.: A 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited Street for driving the wrong way on a divided highway at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and McMillen.
9:19 a.m.: A 48-year-old Illinois woman was cited for speeding in the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:35 p.m.: An officer was asked to stand by in the 400 block of Edward Street to keep the peace.
1:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:50 p.m.: A person spoke with an officer at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and requested a hotel voucher, but the voucher was denied.
3:50 p.m.: The owners of a golden retriever puppy running at large in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive were located before the puppy was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department. No further action was warranted.
5:15 p.m.: A runaway juvenile from Laurie Drive was reported.
7:04 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for an odor of electrical burning to the 1600 block of Metha Lane.
8:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
9:31 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a possibly intoxicated person causing a disturbance in the first block of North Main Street.
10:05 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Charles Street requested assistance in having a person stop contacting him. An officer spoke with the person and advised them accordingly.
10:25 p.m.: A request for extra patrol at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue for speeding motorists was placed on the briefing board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.