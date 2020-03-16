Sunday, March 15
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and three 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident involving a juvenile.
12:09 a.m.: Someone reported that a bar patron in the 200 block of South Main Street was not supposed to be drinking or in bars. Officers verified this through a check with a probation and parole employee and moved the person along.
1:22 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident about a disturbance in the 500 block of North Main Street. The person causing the disturbance was pulled over by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy prior to an officer’s arriving. The person was warned for disorderly conduct and to stop contacting the resident.
4:52 a.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital’s emergency room requested assistance with an unruly patient. The patient was sleeping when an officer arrived, and staff said they would call back if needed.
7:54 a.m.: A 22-year-old Whitewater woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration, driving without insurance and warned for speeding. She also was arrested and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:21 a.m.: Officers followed up on a telephone call from a male who said he was being threatened by two other males in his girlfriend’s apartment in the 800 block of Banker Road. The male was gone when officers arrived and the woman stated that he did not live there. It was determined to be a civil issue.
10:56 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was cited in the 200 block of Madison Avenue for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign involving a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Milton woman, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:49 p.m.: Officers assisted staff at the Fort Memorial Hospital emergency room with a patient who was out of control. The officers stood by until the patient calmed.
3:29 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital staff requested help with a Whitewater man who was brought there by Whitewater Emergency Medical Services for detox services. The Whitewater Police Department agreed to send an officer for the detox process.
4:40 p.m.: A dog running at large near Grant and South Sixth streets was captured and returned to its owner.
10:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Backup services were provided by the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, a second ambulance from Ryan Brothers and three officers.
