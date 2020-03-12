Monday, March 9
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call, administered one preliminary breath test, fingerprinted one person at their request, participated in two community policing events and performed three crime-prevention services.
3:45 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive following a complaint from another tenant about a car alarm that has been sounding all night. The owner fixed the problem after speaking with the officer.
5:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 500 block of Nikki Lane.
6:30 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman following a complaint about her vehicle being parked near North Third and Edward streets. The vehicle had run out of gas and she was taking care of the problem.
10:05 a.m.: Officers spoke with a suspicious man in the 100 block of South Main Street who happened to be homeless. He was provided with information about resources.
10:58 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for failing to yield from stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 45-year-old Algoma woman. Butch’s Auto Body removed both vehicles and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported one person to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:58 p.m.: Two truancy citations were prepared for students from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
1:05 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was warned for violating a traffic-control signal.
1:41 p.m.: Information about a suspicious person in the 600 block of Maple Street was documented.
4:30 p.m.: An officer assisted a group home client who was threatening to jump off the Main Street bridge. The client was taken into custody and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported the client to Fort Memorial Hospital. The client later was returned to the group home.
9:30 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a person in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, but the person was not there at the time. Neighbors said they had seen the person earlier and the individual appeared to be fine.
9:40 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Erick Street was placed on the briefing board.
11:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 800 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:35 p.m.: Following a complaint, an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson girl was warned to stay away from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue.
