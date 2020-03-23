Sunday, March 22
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, and handled one confidential incident.
12:39 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a woman in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue, but she left before the officer arrived.
2:55 a.m.: Someone from the 100 block of Spry Avenue wished to have information documented.
6:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:16 a.m.: A man reported that his sister in the 600 block of North Main Street had his vehicle towed from her home. The man was advised that it was a civil incident.
12 p.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for defective brake light and defective driver’s side window.
1:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:31 p.m.: Someone from the 400 block of North High Street spoke with an officer about a rental vehicle that was not returned.
5:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1000 block of East Street and he was fine.
10:03 p.m.: An officer assisted another agency in locating a person from the 200 block of Adams Street. The person was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.