Sunday, March 1
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm, participated in one community policing event, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to disorderly conduct.
12:44 a.m.: A homeless couple at Fort Memorial Hospital was provided options on housing and places to stay.
1:47 a.m.: An officer was unable to validate an anonymous complaint about teenagers running around the neighborhood in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
9:02 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
9:21 a.m.: A 43-year-old woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive was arrested on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail to be held.
9:50 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive and they were fine.
10:14 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of elder abuse in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
10:20 a.m.: Officers were advised of a dog running at large near Lena Lane and Dellette Terrace which is outside of the city boundaries. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted.
11:51 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm any dogs barking in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue as they were quiet when the officer arrived.
11:58 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the 400 block of Zida Street who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department about being harassed by an ex-boyfriend. The information she provided did not rise to a level of harassment. No action was taken.
1:41 a.m.: A woman reported that there appeared to be a problem with the telephone at Pizza Hut she had been calling since 10 a.m. and the restaurant had not responded. The store was having issues with its phone.
4:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:52 p.m.: Three boys were warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint about their behavior at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
5:57 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Endl and Adrian boulevards.
8:11 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned to stop calling a woman from South Street following a complaint from the woman.
9:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Talcott Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:55 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of illegal dumping in the 700 block of James Place.
