Wednesday, March 25
Officers followed up on one 911 call and performed four crime-prevention services.
5:39 a.m.: An officer assisted someone who was locked out of a building in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street.
12:02 p.m.: A man from the 500 block of Maple Street asked that an officer follow up on a complaint he filed with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was advised that the follow-up would have to come from the sheriff’s office.
12:04 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard was taken into custody for an emergency detention. After being medically cleared, the person was transported by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy to a hospital in Madison.
1:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:14 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of North Main Street wished to have damage done to a mailbox at their residence documented. It was thought that the damage was caused by a semi.
3:04 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a battery/assault in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
3:30 p.m.: An officer checked on a man who reportedly was passed out in his vehicle in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. The 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man was borderline intoxicated. He was directed to park his vehicle and walk home.
5:05 p.m.: Someone from the 400 block of Mechanic Street wished to have information documented.
5:26 p.m.: Someone reported a tenant/landlord dispute in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street.
5:46 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of Peterson Street following a 911 call and she was fine. The call was made in error.
7:41 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Main Street was provided with information about places to stay.
9:28 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 500 block of Cloute Street and he was fine. A family member was with the man.
11:55 p.m.: An officer assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with an odor of gas at a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Street.
