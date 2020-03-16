Saturday, March 14
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, administered three preliminary breath tests and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:49 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Robert Street reported someone banging on their door, but officers were unable to locate anyone. A request for extra patrol in the area for the next couple of days was placed on the briefing board.
2:50 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 500 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. He was warned for defective headlight and no driver’s license on person.
7:49 a.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about an item placed on her vehicle, and a request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Maple Street was placed on the briefing board.
9:10 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Mechanic Street and Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance, defective brake light and cracked windshield.
10:25 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Blackhawk Drive and Jefferson Street.
12:52 p.m.: An officer checked on a report of a child screaming at a residence in the first block of Spry Avenue and found a four-year-old having a tantrum because she was not being allowed to have a chocolate. Everything was fine.
2:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:12 p.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the parking lot at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street involving a 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman and a 41-year-old Jefferson man.
6:39 p.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of a vehicle parked over a parking line in the first block of West Sherman Avenue and determined that it was not a hazard. No enforcement action was warranted.
7:03 p.m.: An officer helped with a child custody issue involving a Fort Atkinson parent and a Watertown parent.
10:45 p.m.: Officers responded to a silent alarm in the 700 block of Oak Street.
