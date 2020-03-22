Friday, March 20
Officers followed up on four 911 calls and performed one crime-prevention service.
1:30 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive requested help getting in touch with a staff member. An officer contacted a staff member who was going to assist.
8:10 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed an open gate at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; everything appeared to be in order.
8:18 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Endl Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for an officer to check the welfare of the individual.
9:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance was issued to a motorist at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive. The driver was warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
10:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called to the 1200 block of Talcott Street for a child who was taken by a family member to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:01 p.m.: An officer checked a report of a child custody order violation by someone in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard, but the complaint was unsubstantiated.
4:46 p.m.: A man from the 300 block of Park Street was advised that his complaint about his girlfriend taking his dog was a civil issue and not a police matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.