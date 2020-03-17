Monday, March 16
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, performed two crime-prevention services and handled two confidential incidents.
7:49 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of North Main Street signed a no consent form for damage done to their property.
10:21 a.m.: An officer spoke with someone at the Fort Atkinson Police Department about a child custody issue.
10:25 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver remove their vehicle that had become disabled at the intersection of Lexington Boulevard and Madison Avenue so that it was not a hazard to other drivers. The driver called a tow truck to remove the vehicle.
12:19 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a driver on a scooter weaving in and out of traffic near North Main Street and Madison Avenue.
12:28 p.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
12:49 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue reported a sick raccoon. The raccoon was not sick, but hungry, and was eating food left out by a homeowner. The homeowner was contacted and discouraged from leaving food out for wildlife.
3:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:52 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Clarence Street wished to have information documented about a suspicious package delivered to them about a month ago.
6:06 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for suspended vehicle registration, expired vehicle registration and cracked windshield.
6:07 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from someone from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue about being stalked.
7:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:24 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a child in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue and they were fine.
7:29 p.m.: A 67-year-old homeless man was removed from a building in the first block of North Main Street and warned that he would be arrested if he returned.
9:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of North High Street to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
11:17 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate the sound of loud music in the 400 block of Monroe Street.
