Friday, March 6
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, participated in three community policing events and performed six crime-prevention services.
12:02 a.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied, but the officer was able to contact the owner.
1:49 a.m.: A 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street.
6:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 400 block of Frederick Avenue.
6:59 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street reported that someone had vandalized a tire on their vehicle, but an officer determined that the damage was caused by running over a sharp metal object in the road.
7:54 a.m.: A 19-year-old Illinois woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Stacy Lane and Endl Boulevard.
8:22 a.m.: Someone from Luther Elementary School in the 200 block of Park Street requested assistance with a student, but cancelled the request before an officer arrived.
9:35 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail filed a harassment injunction/restraining order.
11:27 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for seatbelt violation and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance at the intersection of North Third and Jefferson streets.
1:41 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 800 block of Jefferson Street while a driver removed his vehicle from the area.
1:43 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 17-year-old Fort Atkinson girl at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Robert Street. She was warned for speeding.
1:50 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 200 block of Washington Street about suspicious activity, but the officer found no illegal activity.
1:59 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a purse being stolen in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:57 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for failing to yield right of way from a stop sign in the 200 block of Edward Street.
4:25 p.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant on a resident in the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive, but learned that the person already was in custody.
6:47 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for inattentive driving, resulting in a state-reportable accident, at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Edward Street involving a 62-year-old man, also of Fort Atkinson.
9:13 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist in a red car reportedly blasting loud music in the alley in the 400 block of Robert Street.
9:25 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street and she was fine.
9:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital where he was placed into protective custody. After being medically cleared, he was transported to another medical facility.
9:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two motorists in trucks reportedly speeding up and down the road in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
