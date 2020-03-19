Wednesday, March 18
Officers followed up on five 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
12:09 a.m.: A person who was removed from Kwik Trip in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, at the store’s request, was advised that they no longer were welcome on the property.
12:50 a.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to turn himself in on a warrant. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to pick him up and transfer him to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
2:48 a.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle that was unoccupied and idling in the parking lot at Fort Memorial Hospital. The vehicle eventually was parked and turned off.
4:34 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. The driver was waiting to go to work. The officer advised him that his vehicle registration had expired.
6:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:08 a.m.: Someone dropped off drugs that were found at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street.
10:42 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about child custody issues.
12:37 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle at the intersection of Robert and Taft streets with its flashers on and found a driver helping a passenger into the car.
1:04 p.m.: Someone reported a suspicious person at a business in the 700 block of Jackson Street. An officer learned that the individual(s) were credentialed employees.
1:13 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Monroe Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
2:45 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man following an accident with an unknown woman at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets. The man spoke with the woman before she left the scene and an in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed.
3:15 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request that information be documented.
3:56 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly had been driving a truck recklessly in the 700 block of Oak Street.
4:51 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about child custody issues.
5:57 p.m.: A report about a noisy party at a residence in the 800 block of Grove Street was determined to be unfounded when an officer arrived and found everything was quiet.
6:10 p.m.: An employee from a group home in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive spoke with an officer about a client who was making racial comments toward her. She was advised that it would have to be taken up with the home’s management team. The officer confirmed that no altercations were occurring.
6:31 p.m.: Arrangements were made for a homeless man who was not feeling well to obtain a cab ride from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital as he refused to ride in an ambulance.
8:47 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman following a complaint from her former boyfriend that she was trying to gain access to his apartment. The woman agreed to go to a nearby business to wait for a ride.
