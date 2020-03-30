Sunday, March 29
Officers handled one confidential incident related to sexual assault.
12:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:57 a.m.: An officer consoled a woman from the 1000 block of Monroe Street who was experiencing anxiety over the COVID-19 virus.
8:16 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue and she was getting the help she needed.
12:51 p.m.: A resident from the 100 block of East Hilltop Trail reported that someone appeared to have tried breaking into a door at their home during the night. An officer inspected the door and wrote a report.
1:09 p.m.: An officer removed a tire from the intersection of East Hilltop Trail and South Main Street.
3:54 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any dogs reportedly running at large in the 400 block of Nadig Drive.
4:31 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for disorderly conduct in the first block of East Sherman Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance.
5:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
