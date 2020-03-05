Wednesday, March 4
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and four 911 calls, administered one preliminary breath test, participated in three community policing events, performed two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident.
12:26 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant on a resident in the 300 block of South Main Street, but no one answered the door.
12:39 a.m.: An officer was asked to check a residence in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard for an odor of natural gas.
12:57 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the residence in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard for an odor of natural gas.
2:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
2:09 a.m.: Someone requested that an officer check on someone sitting outside in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue, but the person was gone when the officer arrived.
3:51 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Street.
5:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:34 a.m.: A 34-year-old Illinois man was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
8:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
8:44 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a female in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive and she was fine.
10:03 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle near State Highway 26 and Business 26 following a “make your own case” traffic complaint.
10:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the first block of Spry Avenue because they did not appear to be at home at the time.
11:09 a.m.: An officer was unable to serve a warrant to a resident in the 300 block of South Main Street because they did not appear to be at home at the time.
11:30 a.m.: A 26-year-old Tomah woman was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard. She was warned for speeding.
11:33 a.m.: Information about staff members in the 400 block of Wilcox Street was documented.
11:39 a.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
11:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from the 300 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the Fireside Dinner Theatre in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:22 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a vehicle in the parking lot of Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard with both an Illinois license plate and a Wisconsin license place on it.
2:42 p.m.: An officer responded to a 911 call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office mapped to the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and located an individual having a diabetic reaction. They were feeling better after eating something and denied any need for emergency medical services.
3:43 p.m.: An officer spoke with an individual in the 300 block of Monroe Street experiencing family issues. The person was provided with possible options.
3:58 p.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital requested a welfare check on an individual. The call was referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office because the individual’s address was within the county’s jurisdiction.
6:47 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested mutual aid from the Fort Atkinson Police Department at a home at N2000 Falk Road.
9:34 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a suspicious person reportedly hanging around the back of a building in the 300 block of North Main Street.
10:12 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street.
