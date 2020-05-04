Friday, May 1
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and performed three crime-prevention services.
12:31 a.m.: A Fort Atkinson man from the first block of Lucile Street will be mailed a citation for a burning violation.
1:40 a.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of or anyone responsible for loud music in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
2:34 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate two juveniles who took off running when an officer stopped to speak with them about being in the park in the 200 block of Robert Street after hours.
5:28 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street after hours. The person just wanted to speak with someone.
7:30 a.m.: Diggers Hotline called in an emergency locate for the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue. The Fort Atkinson Water and Electrical Departments were notified.
9:01 a.m.: An officer contacted a person in the 400 block of Frederick Avenue on behalf of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
9:33 a.m.: Someone reported a possibly intoxicated driver in the 300 block of Washington Street. An officer spoke with the driver who was not intoxicated.
10:28 a.m.: The owner of a vehicle in the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about their vehicle being damaged documented.
12:44 p.m.: A request for extra patrol for speeding motorists in the 300 block of Grove Street was placed on the briefing board.
1:13 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Rogers Street, and they were fine.
3:10 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a motorist in the 100 block of Clarence Street for parking against traffic.
4:01 p.m.: An officer conducted a liquor license check at Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:02 p.m.: An officer conducted a liquor license check at Blodgett’s in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
4:02 p.m.: An officer conducted a liquor license check at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:03 p.m.: An officer conducted a liquor license check at the Fort Handy Pantry in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
4:13 p.m.: An officer conducted a liquor license check at Humphrey Floral and Gift in the 200 block of South Main Street.
5:25 p.m.: Following a complaint, a resident from the 300 block of Bluff Street was warned for an animal-control violation.
7:23 p.m.: An officer mediated a child custody exchange in the first block of Lucile Street following a call from the child’s grandmother who reported that the father was refusing to return his daughter to her mother.
7:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Dommo Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:31 p.m.: A man from Johnson Creek who reportedly had been sitting in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for the past half hour was moved along.
11:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
