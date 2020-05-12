Monday, May 11
Officers followed up on two 911 calls, performed one crime prevention service and three alcohol license checks, and handled two confidential incidents — one related to a school and another to suspicious activity.
9:06 a.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
10:02 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
10:19 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of East Street wished to have information documented.
11:56 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Commonwealth Drive and Lexington Boulevard for speeding and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for displaying unauthorized registration and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
12:46 p.m.: An officer picked up a dog running at large near Janesville and West Milwaukee avenues and returned the animal to its owner.
1:01 p.m.: Someone reported an unattended fire in a fire pit in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard and it was extinguished.
1:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a manager of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue about overflowing garbage.
1:36 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 1100 block of Erick Street was placed on the briefing board.
3:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the 100 block of Spry Avenue about dealing with issues with another tenant.
4:21 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street of theft of a hammer and a key from a John Deere tractor.
5:30 p.m.: Someone reported vandalism and damage to property in the 900 block of North High Street.
6:17 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Roosevelt Street wished to have information about threats they received documented.
11:26 p.m.: An officer checked a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of Oak Street. The individuals in the vehicle said they just were driving around. They were moved along.
