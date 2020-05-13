Tuesday, May 12
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, performed two alcohol license checks and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:32 a.m.: An officer warned a juvenile at the intersection of Lillian Street and Wilson Avenue for curfew violation and gave them a ride home.
4:50 a.m.: A Janesville man was arrested in the 100 block of North Main Street on a warrant and transported to the Jefferson County jail when an officer checked on a suspicious vehicle.
7:17 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of Highland Avenue for hit and run to an unattended, parked vehicle and driving without insurance, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
7:56 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 1000 block of Harriette Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
8:40 a.m.: A woman reported items from her purse stolen when she left the purse in her car overnight in the 500 block of North Main Street. A no consent form was signed.
9:09 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a group home resident in the 300 block of North Main Street. Staff and Jefferson County Human Services were taking care of the situation. Later in the shift, the group home reported that the client had left the home and was reported as missing.
10:12 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Gerald Court signed a no consent form when they reported that their scooter had been stolen.
11:52 a.m.: A retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street was reported. An officer wrote a report.
1:24 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the first block of East Highland Avenue for vehicles blaring loud music was placed on the briefing board.
2:01 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Hillcrest Drive for a person who regularly drives poorly in the neighborhood was placed on the briefing board.
2:03 p.m.: No citations were issued for a non-reportable accident in the parking lot in the 800 block of Madison Avenue involving a 70-year-old Jefferson man and a 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man.
2:51 p.m.: No action was taken when a woman reported that her vehicle was struck in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
3:11 p.m.: Festival Foods from the 300 block of Washington Street reported a retail theft. The suspect was removed.
3:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog that reportedly was barking near North Fourth and McMillen streets.
4:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Florence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:24 p.m.: A male was arrested for domestic violence and disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue when a father reported that his daughter and her boyfriend were arguing.
5:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:34 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a woman from the 300 block of Park Street when a friend reported that she had been bitten by her neighbor’s dog.
7:11 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 500 block of Oak Street about issues she was having with a neighbor, and she was advised that it was a civil matter.
10:41 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of Highland Avenue and two males there were warned for disorderly conduct.
11:08 p.m.: A woman from the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue reported being involved in a hit-and-run accident. An officer spoke with her and determined that it was a non-reportable accident. Information about the incident was documented.
11:36 p.m.: A caller reported that they removed traffic barricades in the road at the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives so that drivers could get through.
11:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman with a cut from the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
