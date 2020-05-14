Wednesday, May 13
Officers followed up on one alarm and one 911 call, conducted two alcohol license checks, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
8:46 a.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue.
9:06 a.m.: Someone reported an odor of drugs at Courtyard Inn & Suites in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue, but an officer was unable to confirm the report.
10:27 a.m.: An officer wrote a report following a complaint about a domestic argument in the 300 block of Grant Street.
10:51 a.m.: An officer spoke with an employee at a business in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive who was thought to be under the influence of drugs while driving. An officer determined that the employee was not impaired and was fine to drive.
11:22 a.m.: A trespassing letter was written to a person in the 600 block of Highland Avenue who was claiming to be living there.
11:34 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was asked to remove rocks from the road in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
11:37 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of West Cramer Street.
11:57 a.m.: An officer stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
12 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of someone at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets.
1:34 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East about civil issues.
3:08 p.m.: A 42-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man on South Street were warned for disorderly conduct following a complaint.
4:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 16-year-old boy to Fort Memorial Hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street earlier in the evening. The accident is state-reportable, but there was no information about the striking vehicle.
6:33 p.m.: An officer escorted a woman to her home which was near to where she fell at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.
7:20 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone from the 1000 block of East Street who wanted to report a suspicious person in their apartment building. The person was staying with a friend and everything was fine.
7:50 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
8:57 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson women, ages 36 and 34, from the 100 block of Spry Avenue were cited for disorderly conduct following an incident. The 34-year-old woman continued yelling at officers after the investigation and was issued a second citation.
11:29 p.m.: Several callers reported a transformer exploding at the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives. We Energies was called and had a crew on the way.
11:46 p.m.: Officers and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service were called to the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue following a report of a man with a bloody nose lying on the ground. The man was intoxicated and his father agreed to let him spend the night with him.
