Thursday, May 14
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on three alarms and five 911 calls and conducted four alcohol license checks.
11:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Zida Street reported suspicious activity in the area, but an officer was unable to identify anything out of order.
3:46 p.m.: A resident from the first block of East Hilltop Trail reported that his vehicle had been vandalized. An officer will follow up.
3:52 p.m.: Someone reported that another person who was fishing near the 100 block of South Water Street West had fallen in the river while they were fishing and was trying to climb up the cement wall. An officer and the Fort Fire and Rescue staff helped the person out of the water.
4:13 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of several individuals fighting in the 200 block of South Water Street East. They were having a verbal disagreement. The officer warned them and sent them on their way.
11:46 p.m.: An employee from McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street reported that someone keeps walking through the drive-thru. The person was gone before the officer arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.