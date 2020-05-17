Friday, May 15
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on seven 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services, conducted six alcohol license checks and handled one confidential incident related to sexual assault.
12 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on two individuals in the 200 block of South Main Street who were having an argument. They settled their differences and were on their way.
12:27 a.m.: Someone reported a driver pulled over in a parking lot with a dog running in the 700 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked with the driver and found that they were passing through town. They stopped to let the dog run around a bit and would be on their way.
2:36 a.m.: A man with a warrant turned himself in at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. He posted his bond and was on his way.
7:58 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 800 block of Van Buren Street about child custody issues.
10:44 a.m.: Someone from the self-storage facility in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a theft of property.
10:52 a.m.: Someone was sent a no trespass letter from a business in the first block of Madison Avenue and the information was documented.
11:33 a.m.: A resident from the first block of South Fifth Street was issued a 15-day correction notice to get their dog licensed and was warned for the dog’s barking following a complaint.
1:19 p.m.: A 65-year-old Madison man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for unsafe lane deviation resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:39 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Morrison Street reported vandalism/damage to their property.
2:39 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of someone in the 300 block of North Main Street. A safety plan was put in place and they were fine.
3:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
3:42 p.m.: An officer assisted someone at Brock’s Riverwalk Tavern and Grill in the first block of South Main Street.
4:09 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 100 block of Spry Avenue about issues she was having with her neighbor’s dog. The officer provided some suggestions.
4:16 p.m.: A repossession company wished to have it documented that it was removing a vehicle from the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:28 p.m.: Officers assisted with a disturbance at a group home in the first block of East Sherman Avenue.
6:01 p.m.: An intoxicated man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a preliminary breath test.
6:35 p.m.: A driver who was unable to be located by an officer reportedly passed another vehicle on the right while that driver was stopped for pedestrians crossing the intersection in the 200 block of Robert Street.
8:48 p.m.: A woman from the first block of Talcott Avenue reported a former acquaintance who had driven past her house several times during the day. An officer checked the area and will follow up with the driver.
9:30 p.m.: A male husky dog with no collar was reported as lost by someone from the 500 block of Nadig Court.
9:48 p.m.: An employee from Fort Memorial Hospital reported a man who was attempting to enter the facility at multiple locked doors. An officer followed up and the man was looking for the entrance to the emergency room and was turned over to the nursing staff.
10:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with several occupied vehicles in the municipal parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and explained the loitering ordinance. The drivers left.
11:59 p.m.: An officer on patrol stepped out with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic incident in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, but the deputy had everything under control.
