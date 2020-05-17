Saturday, May 16
Officers issued one traffic-related warning and followed up on five 911 calls.
1:07 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and found some people watching the stars. They were moved along.
2:27 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street who was exhibiting incoherent behavior refused medical assistance.
3:24 a.m.: An officer moved some dead fish to the side of the road at the intersection of South Main Street and East Hilltop Trail. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works will be called to remove them.
4:01 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of a suspicious vehicle with individuals walking around in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.
9:30 a.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the first block of South Third Street West for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for driving without insurance.
9:49 a.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of West Sherman Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:17 a.m.: Someone wished to have it documented that they had retrieved their property from the 1100 block of North High Street.
11:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:35 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of Reena Avenue and they were fine.
12:07 p.m.: A road hazard was removed from the intersection of East Cramer and North streets.
12:53 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a traffic complaint at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
2:47 p.m.: A patient at Fort Memorial Hospital was cited for disorderly conduct while being a patient at the facility.
3:01 p.m.: Two males, ages 17 and 54, were warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 300 block of Grove Street.
5:05 p.m.: A group home client from the 1100 block of Caswell Street requested help from an officer because he was unable to locate his belongings. When an officer called back, the client could not remember what was missing.
6:33 p.m.: A domestic abuse/disorderly conduct report will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office following an incident between a 47-year-old man and a 40-year-woman in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
7:10 p.m.: Someone from the 600 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a disturbance documented.
7:29 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint about loud noise in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue. Everything was quiet.
8:10 p.m.: A man reported that his wife was locked inside the laundromat in the 900 block of South Main Street. Before the officer arrived, the man called back to say that woman had found the release on the door and she was able to get out on her own.
8:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:36 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested that an officer stand by in the 200 block of North Main Street until a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy arrived.
