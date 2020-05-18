Sunday, May 17
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and issued one nuisance abatement complaint letter for uncut grass.
2:46 a.m.: A resident from Talcott Court requested help with a person who was refusing to leave their home as requested. The person left before the officer arrived and the person was unable to be located.
7:10 a.m.: Someone informed the Fort Atkinson Police Department that the letters on the Fort Atkinson sign had been changed. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the vandalism as well and an officer will follow up on Monday.
8:47 a.m.: An employee from Fort Memorial Hospital reported that a patient left the hospital against medical advice. Officers located the patient and spoke with Jefferson County Human Services who will put a safety plan in place for the patient. The patient will stay with a friend.
9:05 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Rogers Street requested a welfare check for their neighbor. The neighbor was fine.
11:04 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a female being struck by a vehicle at a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street.
1:37 p.m.: A report of a pontoon boat sinking in the Rock River was determined to be unfounded.
4:50 p.m.: A woman who heard a sound in her house in the first block of Shirley Street led her to believe that someone was in her home. An officer checked, but was unable to locate any prowlers.
9:12 p.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported that some cough medicine had been stolen on April 23.
9:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:01 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive reported that someone had been playing loud music for the past four hours, but all was quiet when an officer arrived and no music was heard.
11:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue who had fallen.
