Monday, May 18
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls, prepared two nuisance abatement complaints for uncut grass and handled two confidential incidents related to drugs.
12:23 a.m.: A 27-year-old woman from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was warned for loud music following a complaint from a neighbor.
9:37 a.m.: An officer spoke with a husband and wife in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue following a request for a welfare check because they were thought to be having issues. They were fine.
9:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:56 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of Edgewood Street.
10:52 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 1200 block of Erick Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
1:02 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Janesville Avenue for disorderly conduct/intoxication following a complaint that he had been observed urinating in the public shelter at that intersection.
1:07 p.m.: An officer checked on a person observed walking near the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive. Everything was fine and the person continued on their way.
3:32 p.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited for retail theft for taking two hanging baskets from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
4:01 p.m.: Three drivers from Fort Atkinson were involved in a state-reportable accident for which a 33-year-old woman was cited for inattentive driving at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street. Two men, ages 49 and 53, were involved. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Butch’s Towing.
7:58 p.m.: A 42-year-old man was warned for dog running at large near Grant and South Sixth streets.
9:56 p.m.: Officers assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy get a prisoner into a squad car at Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:20 p.m.: A group home client went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report feeling suicidal. A group home manager went to the police department and said they would get help for the client through Jefferson County Human Services.
11:09 p.m.: A highly intoxicated man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department looking for a ride, but the man’s request was denied.
11:40 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Adams Street asked that an officer remove a person from their residence, but the person was gone when the officer arrived.
11:58 p.m.: An officer was asked to help a Jefferson County deputy with an unruly prisoner at Fort Memorial Hospital.
