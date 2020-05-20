Tuesday, May 19
1:19 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street, but the vehicle was unoccupied.
5:36 a.m.: An officer on patrol noticed a man walking with a 2x4 piece of wood in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The man was returned to a nearby residence.
9:30 a.m.: A report of someone in an attic of a home in the 600 block of Adams Street was unable to be confirmed as no one was found.
10:26 a.m.: A 36-year-old Jefferson woman was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of South Water Street West and Main Street.
11:23 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 43-year-old Canadian man struck a light pole with his vehicle in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
12:42 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of McCoy Park Road wished to have it documented that tools were missing from their property.
12:52 p.m.: Someone reported loud yelling from an apartment in the 900 block of South Main Street, but all was quiet when an officer arrived. The complaint was unable to be confirmed.
1:03 p.m.: An officer stood by for a resident in the 400 block of Armenia Street to keep the peace.
1:54 p.m.: A foster father reported that a child had walked away from their residence on Garfield Street. The child returned when the officer arrived.
3:23 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street wished to have info about a stolen package documented.
3:45 p.m.: An in-house, non-reportable accident report was completed when a 41-year-old garbage truck driver from Rockford, Ill., backed his truck into a vehicle owned by a 48-year-old Lake Mills woman at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue.
4:17 p.m.: An officer stood by in the 1500 block of South Main Street at the request of an employee from Jefferson County Human Services until they no longer were needed.
8:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 400 block of South Fourth Street East. He will seek voluntary treatment for his alcohol issues.
8:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacey Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:02 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Monroe Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. He posted bond and was released.
9:11 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and they were fine.
