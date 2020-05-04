Saturday, May 2
Officers followed up on one 911 call.
1:12 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident and they were fine. Jefferson County Human Services will follow up with the resident in the morning.
3:47 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man in his vehicle at Haumerson’s Pond. He said he needed to get out of the house for a couple of hours, but otherwise was fine. He was advised of the park hours.
8:56 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of North High Street and they were fine. Jefferson County Human Services will give the resident a call.
9:20 a.m.: An 81-year-old Paddock Lake man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Hackbarth and Poeppel roads.
11:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from Elm Street.
12:07a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street who had fallen from her wheelchair.
12:17 p.m.: Officers assisted another law enforcement agency with a 61-year-old Fort Atkinson woman who was arrested at the intersection of Hoard Road and State Highway 89 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
1:58 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of Jackson Street and they were fine.
2:12 p.m.: A passerby reported that Fat Boyz in the 200 block of South Main Street had customers inside, but an officer checked and did not find anyone inside the restaurant or bar.
2:18 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the city’s compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive for a fire.
3:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:41 p.m.: Someone at Frostie Freeze reported that people were not following social distancing practices. An officer found that families were closer together, but others were adhering to the social distancing guidelines. The officer spoke with the person who made the call.
7:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:51 p.m.: A woman from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that her boyfriend was yelling and becoming disorderly. Three officers responded and the male was calmed for the night. He was going to go inside and Jefferson County Human Services would follow up with the person the next day.
9:40 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of East Milwaukee Avenue reported that another tenant’s television/radio was excessively loud. An officer spoke with the offending tenant who agreed to turn all devices off for the night.
9:57 p.m.: A 23-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and Foster Street for operating a motorbike without a license. He was warned for operating a vehicle without headlights and failing to stop at a stop sign.
11:08 p.m.: Someone was warned for using fireworks at the intersection of South Water Street East and Roland Avenue.
11:16 p.m.: Someone reported loud music near Park and Grant streets. An officer located individuals who were having a campfire and playing music. They were advised of the complaint and turned down the volume.
11:50 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about an incident from near Lena Lane and East Highland Avenue documented.
11:57 p.m.: A 23-year-old Illinois man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Ridge Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.