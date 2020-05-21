Wednesday, May 20
Officers followed up on two 911 calls, prepared two chronic nuisance property warning letters, and conducted 14 crime-prevention services and five alcohol/tobacco license checks.
3:03 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a trailer door that was open in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue. An employee explained that it must have been an oversight because everything appeared to be there. If he notices anything missing, he was advised to call the police.
4:40 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 500 block of Shah Avenue.
5:56 a.m.: A 26-year-old Kenosha man was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Endl Boulevard for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for speeding. A 25-year-old passenger with a valid driver’s license took over driving.
9:39 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for speeding.
9:52 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate any barking dogs in the 1200 block of Sioux Trail following a complaint.
10:23 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man on the walking bridge and he was fine.
10:41 a.m.: A family from the 300 block of West Hilltop Trail asked that officers keep an eye out for a male who was late returning home. He was located later.
12:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Robert Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:26 p.m.: An employee from the Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department reported that a tree was down across the trail at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East.
12:38 p.m.: The owner of a couple of dogs reportedly running at large were returned to their owner in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, along with a warning.
2:14 p.m.: A 39-year-old Helenville man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Eighth Street for speeding and possession of marijuana.
2:26 p.m.: A semi-driver reported that his trailer had a flat tire at the intersection of Jones Avenue and South Fifth Street.
2:26 p.m.: The manager of an apartment building in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue requested help with some guests and problems they were causing. An officer provided suggestions.
2:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 300 block of White Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:14 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets who was holding up a sign asking for money for housing. He was provided with information about resources available in the community. He also is working with his probation agent.
5:24 p.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Monroe Street and West Blackhawk Drive for failing to yield right of way, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 66-year-old Fort Atkinson man. The woman’s vehicle was removed by Klement Towing.
7:52 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue was placed on the briefing board.
7:42 p.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Main Street wished to have information about a suspicious vehicle earlier in the day documented.
8:01 p.m.: An officer checked a vehicle at Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue when an employee reported that it had been parked in their lot all day and they wanted it removed. The officer spoke with the registered owner and advised them to move it.
8:34 p.m.: Information from a resident in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive about being harassed was documented.
8:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 27-year-old woman in the first block of South Fifth Street following a complaint about her dogs barking. She will take care of the problem.
10:06 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman from the first block of North Main Street who reported a cat on the roof of the building where she lived. There was no cat there when an officer arrived. She had used 911 to make the call and was provided with the Fort Atkinson Police Department non-emergency number to use so that the 911 could be kept free for emergencies.
10:15 p.m.: An officer spoke with a 13-year-old youth about being on the roof of the well house at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street. He was moved along.
10:22 p.m.: An officer checked on a driver slumped over in his vehicle in the first block of East Sherman Avenue. The driver had pulled over to eat some food he had purchased from McDonald’s then just fell asleep. He left the area.
11:08 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious group of males near Jefferson Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
