Thursday, May 21
7:44 a.m.: A dead deer near the entry gate along the fence line of the wastewater treatment plant was reported. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified and asked to collect the carcass.
8:19 a.m.: An 18-year-old Neenah male was cited at the intersection of Van Buren and Robert streets for speeding and warned for driving without insurance.
8:59 a.m.: An abandoned bicycle in the 300 block of Monroe Street was taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where it was inventoried and placed in the police garage.
9:42 a.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street for retail theft and was issued a no-trespassing letter.
10:09 a.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 700 block of Oak Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for disorderly conduct with a vehicle.
12:38 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and North Main Street for defective exhaust and driving without insurance.
1:14 p.m.: A call about a woman who fell in the 1200 block of Arndt Street was transferred to another jurisdiction.
1:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man who fell in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:12 p.m.: A female reported being followed by a male juvenile in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. The male denied following the female and the male’s parents were advised of the incident.
3:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the first block of North Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:34 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive asked to speak with an officer about problems with a neighbor’s dog. The officer went to speak with the neighbor, but they were not at home. The officer will follow up.
8:46 p.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of North Main Street. The officer spoke with the occupant and everything was fine.
10:35 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Street and found the driver was playing Pokemon.
