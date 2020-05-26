Friday, May 22
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on one alarm and four 911 calls, and prepared two nuisance abatement complaint letters for uncut lawn.
12:01 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot in the 700 block of South Main Street and found the occupants were playing Pokemon.
12:33 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Commonwealth Drive for nonregistration of vehicle.
10:06 a.m.: Someone reported seeing an intoxicated man fall off his bike at the intersection of South Fifth and Maple streets resulting in injuries to his face. An office caught up with him. He had minor scrapes and continued on his way home.
10:35 a.m.: An officer spoke with a 17-year-old male who reportedly was climbing on the outside of the walking bridge in the 100 block of the South Glacial River Trail. The person reporting the incident indicated that the youth had done this before. The officer sternly warned the youth that if he did this again, he would be arrested and cited for disorderly conduct.
1 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a male from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: Information about a welfare check on someone in the 1500 block of South Main Street was documented.
1:07 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was asked to respond to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries or road blockage in the 100 block of South Main Street as officers were involved on other calls. The deputy cleared the scene with no report.
1:21 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Washington Street wished to have it documented that they had received an email about a delivery on its way for a product they had not ordered.
1:40 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Sioux Trail reported a neighbor’s dogs barking all day. An officer spoke with the neighbor, advised them of the complaint and issued a warning. The officer further advised the neighbor that any future complaints could result in a citation.
1:44 p.m.: An officer provided a ride to the hospital for a resident from the first block of North Main Street, following a request from another law enforcement agency.
1:48 p.m.: Information from a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive about an attempted scam was documented.
5:05 p.m.: A group home client called for assistance with another client who was out of control in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard. An officer responded and found that the staff were handling the situation and did not need any help from the officer.
6:03 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue, but the person could not be located.
6:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of East Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:06 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Nadig Drive requested assistance with an intoxicated boyfriend who was refusing to leave. He was gone when an officer arrived and a request for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board.
8:49 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1100 block of North High Street and they were fine.
8:57 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Parks and Recreation was notified of an open door at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
9:07 p.m.: Someone reported youths running through yards at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East being chased by cars. It was determined to be part of a game they were playing.
9:10 p.m.: A woman from the 1500 block of Riggert Road was concerned that her neighbors left over an hour ago on bikes and had not yet returned. One of the bikes did not have a headlight. The information was noted.
10:38 p.m.: A 28-year-old Deerfield man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street on two warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for paternity, and for fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
11:26 p.m.: An officer helped someone from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive locate a tow truck for their vehicle.
11:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
