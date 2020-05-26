Saturday, May 23
Officers issued one traffic-related warning.
12:11 a.m.: A disabled vehicle was removed from the intersection of North Main Street and West Blackhawk Drive.
12:28 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a vehicle in the 200 block of Madison Avenue and found that it was unoccupied.
12:44 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue was warned for loud music following a complaint from a neighbor.
1:14 a.m.: An officer spoke with reportedly suspicious individuals in the 1200 block of Gerald Court. They were from the area and met at one of their cars there, then left.
1:25 a.m.: Two individuals playing Pokemon from their vehicle in the 200 block of Robert Street were moved along.
2 a.m.: An officer mediated an issue between management from the 200 block of South Water Street East and a complainant.
5:03 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who reportedly was lurking in the backyard of a resident in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
6:05 a.m.: Someone reported two vehicles parked in the parking lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue where they were setting up for the farmers market.
8:15 a.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue reported that she thought some friends of her son were playing a prank on his vehicle when they “sandwiched” his car with old landscape timbers. There did not appear to be any damage.
9:25 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of North Main Street for nonregistration of vehicle. He was warned for defective brake lights, cracked windshield and improper display of front license plate.
9:57 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person observed going through a vehicle parked in a business’s lot in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue.
1:24 p.m.: A woman who called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help with a lodging voucher was told that those funds were depleted, but she was offered other options.
4:34 p.m.: An officer followed up with a family argument in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. A report for a domestic incident review for the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office will be prepared.
6:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Seminole Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:32 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department was notified of a door open at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
8:22 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called for a report of a sewer backup in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
8:54 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a motorist reportedly playing loud music in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
9:32 p.m.: A woman from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported that her boyfriend and his parents will not leave her alone. A report for a domestic review will be prepared.
9:51 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street reported neighbors working on a truck and making a lot of noise. The neighbors will quit for the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.