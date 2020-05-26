Sunday, May 24
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, conducted two business checks and prepared one nuisance abatement complaint for uncut grass.
1:39 a.m.: Individuals at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street were warned for being in the park after hours and moved along.
2:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street whose medical alert button was activated.
9:03 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of Edward Street.
10:54 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited for speeding at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue, and warned for improper use of registered farm vehicle.
11:44 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court wished to have information about a neighbor documented.
12:21 p.m.: A woman asked that an officer stand by in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue while she retrieved license plates from a vehicle that she had sold to another person. She had forgotten to remove the plates.
2 p.m.: Information about a child custody issue in the 500 block of Grove Street was documented.
6:42 p.m.: Someone reported a suspected intoxicated driver, but the vehicle was found unoccupied and parked near North Fourth and Edward streets.
7:52 p.m.: A caller was transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to report an accident in the county.
9:01 p.m.: Two dogs reportedly were running at large near Highland Avenue and Lakeview Drive. One dog was located and returned to its owner. The other dog was not found.
9:58 p.m.: Residents from near Highland Avenue and Endl Boulevard were warned for loud music following a complaint.
11:59 p.m.: A 37-year-old Madison woman was arrested at the Main Street bridge on a warrant through Dane County for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, obstruction and felony bail-jumping, and cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, driving without insurance and a red-light violation. She was warned for nonregistration of vehicle and defective taillight.
