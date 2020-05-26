Monday, May 25
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls and performed two crime-prevention services.
5:05 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that officers keep watch for a vehicle involved in an accident in their jurisdiction. The vehicle last was seen traveling into Fort Atkinson from the east. An officer located and stopped the vehicle. The deputies responded to complete their report.
9:19a.m.: Information about contacting a business in the 700 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
12 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident about service done on their vehicle in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and was advised that it was a civil matter.
12:22 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man and woman near Lena Lane and Wollet Drive following a complaint about possible illegal soliciting. The woman was warned and the man was selling pest-control services.
1:12 p.m.: A 41-year-old man from South Bend, Ill., was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street for failing to obey sign/driving outside of truck route.
1:38 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious person in the 1500 block of Jamesway.
1:58 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a person who reportedly had drained antifreeze from his vehicle while it was parked at the boat launch in the 100 block of Mechanic Street. An officer was unable to locate a vehicle matching the caller’s description, but he did examine the area where the incident reportedly occurred and found a liquid consistent with the Rock River. There were no signs of anything consistent with antifreeze.
3:04 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of North High Street wished to have information documented.
3:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:44 p.m.: Two Fort Atkinson women, aged 34 and 30, were cited in the 100 block of Spry Avenue for disorderly conduct/fighting.
5:12 p.m.: A 42-year-old woman from the 700 block of Messmer Avenue was warned for dog barking following a complaint.
5:24 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Rogers Street reported that a neighbor had their vehicle parked in a way that was blocking her vehicle. An officer spoke with the neighbor who moved the vehicle.
6:19 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 49-year-old woman from the 300 block of Craig Street was warned for allowing her cat to run at large.
8:09 p.m.: Someone wished to have information about a traffic incident in the first block of East Sherman Avenue documented.
9:14 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the first block of South Water Street West and they were fine.
9:19 p.m.: An officer spoke with a father and son in the 1300 block of Greene Street about disciplinary action taken by the father. Arrangements were made for the night and will be reviewed in the morning.
9:23 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called to handle a complaint between a 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West because officers were involved with other calls.
10:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue.
10:19 p.m.: An officer was unable to identify any signs of fireworks reportedly being displayed at an apartment building near West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place.
11:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East.
