Tuesday, May 26
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on four 911 calls, conducted five crime-prevention services, prepared 15 nuisance abatement complaint letters for uncut grass and handled one confidential incident related to a juvenile arrest.
1:58 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Badger Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:20 a.m.: An officer checked on a road sign at the intersection of Endl and Adrian boulevards that had been knocked over. There were no signs of tracks or vehicle parts. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified so crews could repair the sign.
2:43 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of South Main Street and found nothing except for an unoccupied vehicle that was parked legally.
2:47 a.m.: The owner of a boat was issued a trailer parking warning letter in the 1400 block of Stacy Lane.
3:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:44 a.m.: The registered owner of a vehicle that was parked too close to a driveway of a group home in the 500 block of Nikki Lane moved the vehicle after being contacted by an officer. The officer spoke with employees at the group home and reminded them about not parking too closely to driveways.
7:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged for assistance.
8:19 a.m.: An officer stopped to help what was thought to be a disabled vehicle in the 800 block of North High Street, but found a vehicle that had been parked illegally. The driver was located and the vehicle was moved.
9:21 a.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for bald tires and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
10:23 a.m.: An officer was called to speak with a woman experiencing social anxiety over having to wear a mask at a residence in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue. She was calmed when an officer arrived and allowed to stay if she did not cause any further disturbances. Staff at the home where she lives were notified of the incident.
11:25 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of an elderly woman walking in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. She was fine.
1:17 p.m.: An officer was asked to assist a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail.
1:36 p.m.: Someone from a home in Jefferson reported that a client had walked away from the home and asked that officers keep an eye out for him. He was located by an officer north of Fort Atkinson and given a ride back to his home in Jefferson.
2:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:45 p.m.: Someone reported witnessing poor driving by a driver in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue earlier and provided a license plate, but the plate did not match the vehicle description provided. No action was taken.
2:59 p.m.: A 45-year-old man was warned for stopping at a home in the 300 block of Craig Street without giving the person who lives there prior notice that he was dropping by.
3:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:49 p.m.: Officers responded to a juvenile out of control on West Sherman Avenue. The juvenile was calmed when an officer arrived and Jefferson County Human Services was contacted for follow-up services.
4:48 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a male group home client from the 1100 block of Caswell Street who was out of control. Officers responded and managers arrived. The managers said they would handle the incident internally and the officers were cleared.
5:57 p.m.: A 52-year-old man from the 1500 block of Endl Boulevard was causing a disturbance while retrieving personal property. An officer spoke with and advised him that any property he did not retrieve would have to be retrieved through the civil court process.
6:26 p.m.: A caller reported an unattended toddler at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court. The parents were out looking for the child who left to find a friend while the parents were in the backyard.
6:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
7:18 p.m.: A man from Illinois asked that an officer check the welfare of his three children who were staying with their mother on Adams Street and he had not heard from them in two days. An officer checked and they were fine.
10:56 p.m.: Officers checked the playground area in the 200 block of Park Street after seeing flashlights on the playground, but they were unable to locate anyone.
