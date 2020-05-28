Wednesday, May 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call, performed one crime-prevention service, prepared 19 nuisance abatement complaint letter and conducted one alcohol license check.
1:11 a.m.: An officer checked on an open door at a building in the 1000 block of Larsen Road and an alarm company called in an alarm for the building. A keyholder was contacted, the building was cleared and the facility was secured.
2:13 a.m.: An officer checked on a person who appeared to be intoxicated at the Main Street bridge, but no action was taken.
4:58 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 900 block of Peterson Street.
5:19 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:28 a.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a reported odor of drugs in an apartment building in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
11:08 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report a theft of mail.
11:22 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a claim from a woman who said she mailed a package to another woman in the 1000 block of South Main Street and the woman has failed to pay her for the package.
12:05 p.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for speeding in the 800 block of South Main Street and warned for driving without insurance.
6:49 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Clarence Street reported finding an arrow in his yard. An officer spoke with a neighbor who admitted that it must have landed in their yard by accident. The neighbor was advised to be more careful in the future.
7:09 p.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors in the 500 block of Nadig Court who were arguing and advised them to avoid contacting each other.
7:26 p.m.: Following a complaint, a woman from the 1100 block of West Sherman Avenue was warned for her dog’s barking.
7:31 p.m.: A woman spoke with an officer about a package from Amazon that was delivered to her child. It turned out that the child had ordered the package and everything was legal.
8:38 p.m.: Individuals in the parking lot in the 100 block of Mechanic Street were warned for loitering and moved along.
9:34 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1000 block of Elsie Street for a carbon monoxide detector that was activated.
9:45 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a suspicious person/incident as reported by a resident from the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
11:15 p.m.: An officer secured the gate to the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive that had been left open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.