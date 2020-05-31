Thursday, May 28
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and performed three crime-prevention services.
12:44 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Boldt Street reported finding the door to her vehicle open. Nothing appeared to be missing, but a request for extra patrol in the area was placed on the briefing board.
3:14 a.m.: A resident from the first block of Wilson Avenue was issued a warning following a complaint about the way a trailer was parked.
5:28 a.m.: Someone from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported an alarm going off in one of the apartments. An officer woke the resident who had not heard the alarm from their smoke detector.
8:03 a.m.: An officer spoke with a driver in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard following a complaint that they had left a dog in the car with the windows rolled up. The driver just was dropping off children at a daycare.
9:28 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a fraudulent charge on a credit card belonging to a resident in the first block of Robert Street.
10:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 900 block of South Main Street.
11:25 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Grant Street and South Water Street West for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. He posted bond and was released.
11:51 a.m.: The Janesville Police Department requested assistance identifying a person of interest in the 400 block of East Street.
1:38 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of Madison Avenue for inattentive driving and driving without insurance when he struck a vehicle belonging to a 49-year-old Michigan man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:06 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of South Fourth Street East and South High Street on a felony warrant for attempted first-degree homicide (five counts), arson and possession of Molotov cocktails. He was transferred to the Janesville Police Department.
3:57 p.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
6:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man from the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
7:16 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
7:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:07 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues.
8:50 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 900 block of South Main Street for expired vehicle registration and defective taillight.
8:53 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of Jamesway and Endl Boulevard.
9:57 p.m.: A traffic stop of a vehicle at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road resulted in a 29-year-old Johnson Creek woman being arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy picked her up at the Fort Atkinson Police Department. A 20-year-old Johnson Creek man was cited and released for possession of drug paraphernalia. The 19-year-old driver was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for loud exhaust.
11:41 p.m.: A woman from the 600 block of West Blackhawk asked to speak with an officer about issues she is having with another person. An officer will follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.