Friday, May 29
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings and followed up on two 911 calls.
2:14 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped to speak with a man walking in the 100 block of South Water Street West. He was walking home from a bar and he was fine.
5:28 a.m.: A 39-year-old Waukesha man was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding. He parked his vehicle and called for another driver to pick him up.
7:10 a.m.: An officer issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in the 1200 block of Talcott Street following a complaint that it was blocking a driveway.
7:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:37 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to stop at stop sign.
8:01 a.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested an officer’s assistance with an agitated patient from Whitewater. An officer stood by until a Whitewater police officer arrived.
9:28 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of North Main Street reported that their flag had been stolen.
10:09 a.m.: A traffic study was conducted in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
10:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man who had fallen from his electric wheelchair at the intersection of Oak and Harrison streets to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:30 a.m.: Several callers reported an officer going door to door in the 400 block of East Street asking questions and wondered what it was about. The Fort Atkinson Police Department confirmed it was an officer from Janesville working on a case they were handling.
12:11 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street for driving without insurance, excessive window tint, tinted windshield and tires protruding over two inches.
12:55 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street for excessive window tint and driving without insurance, and warned for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
1:25 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 100 block of Spry Avenue and she was fine.
1:48 p.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for red light violation.
2:53 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 100 block of Park Street was placed on the briefing board.
3:35 p.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Frederick Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
4:10 p.m.: A traffic study was conducted in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
4:35 p.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Dempster Street wished to have it documented that their credit card had been used without their permission.
4:51 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Sioux Trail wished to have information about dogs barking in the neighborhood documented.
7 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver in the 200 block of Robert Street whose vehicle had become disabled.
8:08 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a report of fireworks being set off and motorcycles racing up and down the street in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
10:19 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of South Main Street. Everything was fine and the driver will be moving shortly.
10:42 p.m.: An officer was unable to verify a complaint of individuals talking outside the window of a woman in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard. All was quiet when the officer checked.
10:53 p.m.: A 23-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
11:38 p.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with some individuals at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and reminded them that they needed to be gone by midnight.
