Sunday, May 3
Officers followed up on three 911 calls and handled two confidential complaints related to drugs and another related to a welfare check.
12:11 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Street reported loud music in the area. An officer spoke with the individuals at the source of the complaint and they agreed to go inside for the night.
12:41 a.m.: A request for extra patrol near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West was placed on the briefing board.
1:39 a.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint of fireworks being set off in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
5:13 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Lincoln Street.
8:49 a.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a man from the 400 block of Adams Street when he and his dog were bitten by a neighbor’s dog. The neighbor was warned for dog running at large.
9:20 a.m.: A 25-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:43 a.m.: Information about an incident between a father and son in the 400 block of Milo Street was documented.
3:18 p.m.: An officer checked on a woman who reported that her car had broken down in the 700 block of Reena Avenue. The vehicle was parked legally and the woman had help on the way.
3:32 p.m.: Someone reported that a juvenile from Laurie Drive, who had run away from home, had returned.
4 p.m.: Information about the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive was documented.
5:56 p.m.: Information about a civil matter in the 1100 block of Adrian Boulevard was documented.
6:09 p.m.: Another law enforcement agency called for help with traffic control at the intersection of Poeppel and Eastern roads following an accident that occurred there.
7:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a toddler from the 1000 block of Elsie Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:37 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street.
10:38 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street reported a disturbance. An officer spoke with a couple in an apartment who had an argument, but now had separated themselves for the night. They were going to sleep.
