Saturday, May 30
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car, participated in one community policing event and prepared four nuisance abatement complaint letters.
12:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:30 a.m.: A male juvenile in the 200 block of Park Street was warned for curfew.
2:43 a.m.: A woman from near Wilcox Street and East Sherman Avenue reported that someone rang her doorbell three times, but she did not find anyone outside when she looked. An officer checked the area and did not find anyone either.
8:13 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a fire alarm in the 500 block of Memorial Drive.
8:37 a.m.: A man reported seeing another man at the Armory parking lot take a garbage can from the nearby apartments to the Armory parking lot and thought he was acting strangely. An officer spoke with the man who had borrowed the garbage can to clean up the trash. He will return it when he is finished.
8:45 a.m.: An officer assisted a driver in the first block of Water Street East move their vehicle.
9:46 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 500 block of South High Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. Bond was posted and he was released.
10:28 a.m.: A false panic alarm was activated at Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:37 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large in the 1500 block of Radhika Street.
11:14 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 800 block of Boldt Street was placed on the briefing board when someone reported suspicious individuals in the area.
11:37 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a driver almost striking a woman while she was crossing at the crosswalk in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:15 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Zida Street reported being involved in an incident with another neighbor.
12:45 p.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained following a state-reportable accident in the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue involving a 45-year-old Pewaukee woman and a 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
3:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:24 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit was paged to help a woman in the first block of Jackson Street.
3:43 p.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Adams Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, 65th offense, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Whitewater woman.
4:25 p.m.: A traffic study was conducted in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
6:02 p.m.: A runaway juvenile was located at Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street and turned over to a responsible party.
7:33 p.m.: A 35-year-old Milwaukee man was warned for violating the “slow, no wake” restriction on the Rock River in the 500 block of East Milwaukee Avenue following a complaint.
8:48 p.m.: A child was accidentally locked in a vehicle in the 100 block of Mechanic Street, but the owner got the car open just as an officer arrived.
9:43 p.m.: A 62-year-old man in the 1100 block of Grant Street was warned for harassment.
