Sunday, May 31
Officers issued one traffic related-warning and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:06 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive and they were fine.
1:43 a.m.: Two individuals were warned for being at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East after hours and moved along.
2:07 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Greene Street reported several car alarms sounding at the same time, but an officer was unable to confirm the incident. Everything appeared normal.
4:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:26 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:40 a.m.: Officers mediated an argument between a man and woman in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue following a complaint about a disturbance.
8:56 a.m.: An officer spoke with two neighbors following a complaint from one of them about the other neighbor’s dogs barking. An officer sat in the area for about 15 minutes and only heard one dog bark twice and rather quietly. The officer spoke with both individuals.
9:33 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate any ducklings that reportedly had gone down a storm sewer in the 1100 block of North High Street. The officer believed they probably followed the sewer line to the gate that empties into the Rock River and escaped on their own.
11:39 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 800 block of Whitewater Avenue and she was fine.
11:41 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard and he was fine.
12:30 p.m.: A mother went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about her son’s residence. The information was documented.
1:42 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of South High Street and they were fine.
1:53 p.m.: Someone reported that their cell phone had been stolen while they were at a business in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
5:35 p.m.: An officer spoke with a parent and their children in the 100 block of Talcott Avenue following a complaint about the children running unsupervised in the area.
6:36 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of North Main Street wished to have information about being harassed documented.
8:17 p.m.: Information about a traffic complaint in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue was documented.
10:03 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was warned for fireworks violation near West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place following a complaint.
