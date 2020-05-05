Monday, May 4
Officers followed up on six 911 calls, performed one crime-prevention service and seven liquor license checks.
12:22 a.m.: A resident from the first block of Lucile Street wished to have information documented.
9:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:01 a.m.: The regular monthly fleet watch program test was completed successfully.
11:48 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 100 block of Sinnissippi Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and damage to property. He had driven his vehicle on the lawn in Rock River Park, and the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation Department was contacted to develop an estimate for repair of the damage for restitution.
12:25 p.m.: Information about a scam call from someone from the 1600 block of Jamesway was documented.
12:45 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 200 block of Highland Avenue was placed on the briefing board, following a complaint about semi traffic on a no-truck route.
12:57 p.m.: Following a complaint, an officer spoke with individuals revving their truck engines and causing a disturbance in the 300 block of Rogers Street. The drivers were moved along to a residence where they were visiting and advised to keep the noise down.
2:35 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a man who reportedly was doing pushups at the end of a driveway and partly in the roadway in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.
5:30 p.m.: A man reported a vehicle parked on his property in the 200 block of North Main Street which did not belong there. An officer told him he could have the vehicle towed if he wished.
5:39 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a male in the 900 block of Peterson Street who was taken to Fort Memorial Hospital where he was medically cleared. Jefferson County Human Services was contacted for follow-up care.
6:03 p.m.: Officers will watch for poorly driven vehicles after someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to make a complaint.
8:02 p.m.: Someone who requested a welfare check for a resident in the first block of Lucile Street was connected with the person for whom the request was made.
9:08 p.m.: Officers warned a couple of residents in the 1200 block of Talcott Street for disorderly conduct following a complaint about a loud argument.
