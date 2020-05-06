Tuesday, May 5
Officers followed up on one 911 call and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:13 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 1500 block of Montclair Place.
12:48 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious, unoccupied vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street. The area appeared to be safe.
2:33 a.m.: An officer assisted another law enforcement agency at Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:10 a.m.: An officer removed a mattress from the road near Elsie and Lucile streets.
7:16 a.m.: A 25-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited at the intersection of Mechanic Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. He was warned for speeding.
7:39 a.m.: A resident from the 100 block of Roosevelt Street reported that someone had dumped a mattress on the street in front of their house. The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to remove the mattress.
8:44 a.m.: The Janesville Police Department requested information about a possible accident that occurred the previous day. Upon checking, it was learned that the accident occurred near Blackhawk Island and the request was forwarded to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
9:03 a.m.: An officer conducted an alcohol license inspection in the 300 block of South Main Street.
9:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:24 a.m.: An officer conducted an alcohol license inspection in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
11:45 a.m.; A group home resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to inquire about what is allowed during this COVID-19 period. The group home staff was alerted to the telephone call and the staff will monitor the resident’s calls more closely.
11:49 a.m.: Two drivers in a snit about each not allowing the other driver to merge in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue each called the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and one of the drivers followed the other driver to their home. An officer spoke with and warned both individuals. The driver who followed the other driver to their home to confront them was reminded that it was not an appropriate action to take.
12:29 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 900 block of Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
12:50 p.m.: An officer located and picked up a woman in the 1200 block of Adrian Boulevard who reportedly had been knocking on doors in the neighborhood and appeared upset. She was returned to her home.
3:52 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 1000 block of Larsen Road for what turned out to be a false alarm.
4:43 p.m.: A driver complained about another driver in the 400 block of Armenia Street and the information was documented.
6:54 p.m.: A dog reportedly running at large in the 100 block of Shirley Street was unable to be located.
