Wednesday, May 6
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on two 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed two crime-prevention services, issued three nuisance abatement complaints for overgrown lawn and two other issues, as well as 29 notices for bulk trash needing to be removed from the curbs as the bulk trash pickup has been suspended, and conducted two alcohol license inspections.
12:49 a.m.: Officers on patrol checked on possibly suspicious vehicles at Haumerson’s Pond in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East, but everything looked fine. No one appeared to be there.
1:31 a.m.: Someone from Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented.
2:15 a.m.: An officer checked on a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Nelson Street and everything appeared to be fine.
4:02 a.m.: An officer removed a mattress from the roadway at the intersection of Harrison and Oak streets.
9:30 a.m.: A caretaker from Evergreen Cemetery in the 1100 block of North Main Street signed a no consent form for vandalism on the property.
10:27 a.m.: Someone from Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue wished to have information documented.
12:01 p.m.: A woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street reported pushing her call button but no one from the facility was responding. While she was on the telephone, two nurses responded to her.
12:05 p.m.: The regular monthly tornado siren test was completed successfully.
1:19 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue reported a yelling match between a parent and children. An officer spoke with the family and the parent was trying to settle the children down. Everyone was fine.
1:30 p.m.: A parent from the 100 block of Park Street called regarding a child custody issue. There was no paperwork on file for an arrangement and the caller was advised that they needed to get the paperwork on file. The child remained where they were.
1:39 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a stolen prescription.
2:31 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
3:04 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
3:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:46 p.m.: Someone reported a traffic issue at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street, but an officer was unable to identify any problems.
4:46 p.m.: An employee from Fort Community Credit Union in the 800 Madison Avenue signed a no consent form for a fraudulent check.
4:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of South Main about their receiving scam telephone calls.
7:07 p.m.: An employee from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street signed six no-consent forms for thefts from the supermarket.
11:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from Jones Dairy Farm in the 800 block of Jones Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
