Thursday, May 7
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings and 67 notices for bulk trash needing to be removed from the curbs as the bulk trash pick-up has been suspended.
1:01 a.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle from a silver alert in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
1:39 a.m.: A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He called a friend to pick him up and remove his vehicle.
6:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
7:43 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fourth Street West.
11:44 a.m.: An employee from Pick ‘n Save in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue signed a no consent form following a report of a theft.
12 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a resident from the 800 block of Van Buren Street after they were bitten by their dog.
1:18 p.m.: An officer spoke with individuals in the 400 block of Converse Street following a complaint that they were intoxicated and loud. They were quiet when an officer arrived, and were advised about the complaint and that they could be cited if an officer had to return.
2:05 p.m.: An officer picked up a resident from Peterson Street for an emergency detention and transported them to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:12 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver push their disabled vehicle out of the intersection at South Third Street West and Grove Street.
4:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident from the 900 block of South Main Street.
5 p.m.: A traffic accident in the 200 block of Washington Street resulted in property damage.
7:09 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a woman in a vehicle following a report that the car had been idling for the past hour with no one in it in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue. A woman who appeared to be stumbling drove away with the vehicle before an officer arrived.
7:31 p.m.: A vehicle at the Ford dealership in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue reported a vehicle left running with the windows down. An officer and the general manager were contacted. The vehicle was secured and the keys were left in the business office.
8:48 p.m.: A woman reported that individuals had followed her to her home in the 300 block of Rogers Street and she was concerned for her safety. An officer spoke with the individuals involved and warned them for disorderly conduct.
9:51 p.m.: An officer spoke with a woman at the parking lot in the 300 block of Washington Street following a complaint that she appeared to be intoxicated as she was entering her vehicle.
