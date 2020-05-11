Friday, May 8
Officers issued one notice for bulk trash needing to be removed from the curb as the bulk trash pick-up has been suspended. They also followed up on two 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to a disorderly conduct incident.
5:43 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department Rescue Unit, two units from Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue of an unconscious person in a vehicle who was thought to have overdosed on drugs.
7:28 a.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lena Lane reported that a suspicious vehicle regularly parks in the area, but it was not there at that particular moment. She will call back when the vehicle again is there.
8:29 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted someone from the 700 block of Lexington Boulevard.
9:19 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to a commercial fire alarm in the 1200 block of Klement Street that turned out to be burnt food.
9:49 a.m.: An employee from McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street reported that they had a customer who was not eating and not responding when someone tried to speak with them. A group home called and reported that a client had walked away from the home. It was that person at McDonald’s. Someone from the group home went to the restaurant to pick up their client.
11:09 a.m.: An officer spoke with a father and son in the 500 block of North High Street following a report of a disturbance.
11:24 a.m.: A woman asked that an officer drive by in the 300 block of Martin Street while she removed some belongings. When the officer drove by, she almost was finished and everything was fine.
11:29 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man at Advance Disposal in the 1200 block of Klement Street when he created a disturbance by threatening to dump his trash in their parking lot because he was being denied entry into the building for a lack of proper protective equipment. The officer warned the man for his behavior and he will return later with the proper safety equipment to dispose of his trash.
11:35 a.m.: An officer replaced a temporary stop sign that had been knocked over at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets.
12 p.m.: A man was warned for animal control violation when his dog ran into a yard where another dog was tied up in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive while they were out walking. The man ran after his dog, that was not on a leash, and apologized to the other dog owner.
12:04 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a man with a bat following a complaint from another person who reported being chased by a man with a bat in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive. The person reported that the man actually had not threatened him with the bat, but just was chasing him. He will call if he sees the man again.
2:08 p.m.: A resident from the 200 block of Grant Street wished to have information about a fraud incident documented.
4:28 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Short Street reported finding a person on the ground in the backyard. Officers found everything was fine and the person was warned for loud music.
5:37 p.m.: Officers were not available to help a resident in the 600 block of Jefferson Street who reported locking his keys in his vehicle.
6:36 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of someone burning trash in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
7:55 p.m.: Two juveniles were warned in the 300 block of Madison Avenue when they engaged in an argument over property.
9:08 p.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and everything was fine.
9:42 p.m.: Someone reported barricades blocking State Highway 106 in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and an officer removed them.
11:35 p.m.: An officer removed traffic cones blocking the road at the intersection of Riverside and Sinnissippi drives.
