Saturday, May 9
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, followed up on three 911 calls and issued one notice for bulk trash needing to be removed from the curb as the bulk trash pick-up has been suspended.
12:08 a.m.: An officer picked up “No Parking” signs that had been knocked over in the municipal lot in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
1:46 a.m.: A warning notice was placed on a vehicle for being parked in the 500 block of Nelson Street. A note was made to follow up.
2:11 a.m.: A 20-year-old Jefferson man was warned for being in Ralph Park, at Clarence and North Fourth streets, after hours.
2:36 a.m.: An 18-year-old male was warned for being in Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street after hours and failing to carry driver’s license on person. A 15-year-old female was warned for curfew violation.
4:11 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson male and a 17-year-old Evansville female were warned for being in the park, at the intersection of Sinnissippi and Riverside drives, after hours.
5:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 73-year-old man from the 400 block of Washington Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:51 a.m.: A female went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request assistance with housing as she had been kicked out of her friend’s residence. She was provided with the number for the Community Action Coalition.
9:38 a.m.: Someone reported a dog with no collar running at large in the 1200 block of Greene Street. Just as an officer arrived, the person called back to say that the owner, who had been driving around looking for the dog, showed up and picked up the animal.
11:57 a.m.: An officer was asked to stop out with a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive for a traffic stop with a semi which was disabled. The trooper had a tow truck on the way and would remain with the semi until it was removed.
12:27 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to an automatic fire alarm in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
12:39 p.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street reported a sewer backup in her basement and the on-call staff from the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified.
12:47 p.m.: A manager from the 200 block of South Water Street East requested help from an officer for a vandalism incident. There was no damage to a room in question, but the previous resident left it in a mess. There also was evidence that the person had smoked in the room, which was in violation of the complex’s policies. The managers were advised that the incident would have to be handled through the civil process.
3:20 p.m.: Someone reported a box truck from Indiana traveling along Highland Avenue. An officer told the caller to call back if traffic continued to be a problem.
3:37 p.m.: An officer secured the compost site in the 500 block of Bark River Drive.
4:02 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man who reportedly was blowing grass clippings into the road near Radloff and South Main streets, He was advised to remove the clippings from the road.
5:06 p.m.: An officer removed barricades along State Highway 106 at Rock River Park.
5:10 p.m.: An officer properly will dispose of a traffic cone that was damaged at the intersection of Sinnissippi and Riverside drives.
6:58 p.m.: A 54-year-old woman from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue was warned for noise following a complaint about loud music.
8:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:39 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 600 block of North Main Street who was having a campfire, following a complaint from a neighbor of 10-foot-high flames from the fire. The resident got the fire under control.
8:36 p.m.: An officer on patrol checked on and documented that there were vehicle tracks on the grass that led from an apartment building to Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street.
9:54 p.m.: A 31-year-old male from the first block of Lucile Street was warned for noise when he refused requests from his neighbors to turn his surround sound down.
10:03 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was arrested for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation, and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.